It’s often said that predictions are a fool’s game. But even so, there are at least some things in life that carry an ineffable sense of the inevitable.

Witness, for one, the promise of another rate rise today in an economy beset by sticky inflation. It’s inevitable, not because there’s anything to indicate higher interest rates are necessarily an appropriate panacea to today’s inflation – given its roots mainly owe to supply-side disruptions it can’t plausibly control, such as the pandemic and Ukraine war.

But inevitable because the necessity of higher interest rates underpins the confused and misleading orthodoxy the Reserve Bank has been spinning Australians to justify its war on inflation.