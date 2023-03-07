As a student of history, Treasurer Jim Chalmers knows politics is played as a long game — but that same discipline teaches him short horizons can be as treacherous as anything that lies beyond the next news cycle.

When he was feeling more than a little under siege, the target of public and private slings and arrows from opponents — inside his government, across the political divide and in the know-it-all political commentariat — one thing he couldn’t claim to be was surprised. He had chronicled the malaise of modern politics in blunt terms in his 2013 book Glory Daze, his reflections on the years he spent working with former deputy prime minister and treasurer Wayne Swan.

Here’s his frank assessment of why having the kind of “sophisticated conversation” he’s been seeking is all but impossible: