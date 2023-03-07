After three years of wet weather, Australia’s eastern states are back in the red.
Yesterday Sydney sweated through its hottest day in more than two years, with maximums of 40.6C at the airport and 40.1C in the west. Temperatures around the state also teetered on 40 with nearly as many wildfires. There are still 12 blazes yet to be contained. Further north, southern Queensland is reeling from a series of out-of-control blazes that authorities anticipate will flare up again this week.
Read more about ineffective fire prevention strategies.
Become a subscriber to get full access to the website, as well as our premium newsletters.Join us
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login to engage in the commentary.