After three years of wet weather, Australia’s eastern states are back in the red.

Yesterday Sydney sweated through its hottest day in more than two years, with maximums of 40.6C at the airport and 40.1C in the west. Temperatures around the state also teetered on 40 with nearly as many wildfires. There are still 12 blazes yet to be contained. Further north, southern Queensland is reeling from a series of out-of-control blazes that authorities anticipate will flare up again this week.