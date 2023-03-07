NSW taxpayers have shelled out at least $300,000 for four separate investigations into John Barilaro’s appointment to a New York trade role, including an ICAC investigation that “did not identify any evidence of corrupt conduct”.

A statement from the Independent Commission Against Corruption late yesterday afternoon revealed it had been probing the appointment since July.

“In July 2022, the commission decided to investigate whether, in relation to the recruitment of the senior trade and investment commissioner to the Americas, John Barilaro, Stuart Ayres, Amy Brown or any other public official breached public trust, or exercised their official functions dishonestly or partially,” it said.