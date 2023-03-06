Tanya Plibersek has denied sounding out support for a leadership challenge after Anthony Albanese took over as head of the Labor Party ahead of the 2022 election.

In a new biography that hits shelves on Tuesday, the environment and water minister reveals that her decision to not seek the party leadership after Bill Shorten’s 2019 election defeat was largely informed by the fact her daughter was due to give evidence in a trial against her abusive ex-boyfriend.

In the years since then, as author Margaret Simons writes in the new book, Tanya Plibersek: On Her Own Terms, there have been periodic rumours Plibersek has eyed the top job.