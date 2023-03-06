Margaret Simons has followed her well-received biography of Penny Wong with one on the other feminist star in Labor’s firmament, Tanya Plibersek.

Plibersek was a reluctant subject. She did not want people to think the biography, Tanya Plibersek: On Her Own Terms, was part of a publicity campaign for the leadership. But as the biography would be written anyway, she cooperated, offering introductions to former and present staff, friends and family, and eight interviews of her own. The voices of those who know her well, especially her family and close friends, give the biography an appealing intimacy.

Plibersek was blessed with a stable and happy childhood. Her parents, both born in Slovenia, met and married here in Australia. They were practising Catholics and their three children developed a strong ethical sense with a commitment to the common good, compared with what Plibersek would later describe as “the state-led selfishness” of neoliberalism.