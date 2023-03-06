Inevitably, we’ve reached the part of an election cycle when politicians’ families are dragged blinking into the spotlight in an attempt to humanise our elected officials by reminding us they know people who aren’t politicians. Over the weekend Anna Minns, wife of New South Wales Opposition Leader Chris Minns, was profiled in the Nine papers.

It is, well, precisely what you’d expect: a gentle stroll through her background, values and career, one that requires the reader to develop a high tolerance for thirsty descriptions of politicians. We get excursions into the ALP leader’s status as a “silver fox”, and that time the young Chris used his “buff, rugby player’s physique” to save Anna from being washed out to sea while windsurfing.

Anna, to her credit, is fairly transparent about what’s going on. Having said she’s not comfortable with interviews, she clarifies “I’m happy to do it because I’m sure there’s some curiosity around Chris, and there’s a campaign on”.