Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has told a royal commission he never considered the legality of robodebt and that he trusted Alan Tudge knew what he was doing in regards to the scheme.

Turnbull took the witness stand via video link on Monday morning and shared a number of printed-out WhatsApp messages from 2017 where he and Tudge — then human services minister — discussed negative media coverage of robodebt.

The messages included one sent by Turnbull on January 7 2017 to Tudge alerting him to a Sydney Morning Herald article that suggested the debt recovery scheme could be unlawful.