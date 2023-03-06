Last Wednesday, amid the myriad corporate bluster filling my inbox attempting to align anything and everything with International Women’s Day (IWD), I received a press release that took my breath away.

The Council of Australian Tour Operators (CATO) proudly announced that Visit Saudi was the official sponsor of its “sell-out” IWD event.

Yes, the same Saudi Arabia where — despite recent limited legal changes that ended the ban on women driving and made some small amendments to the oppressive guardianship law — women still must obtain a male guardian’s permission to get married, leave prison, or obtain some forms of sexual and reproductive healthcare.