Disappointed Trumpists have been shocked to discover that Rupert Murdoch thought half of what Donald Trump was spouting after the 2020 election was “bullshit and damaging“. Everyone else? They’re appalled that, “bullshit” or no, Fox kept on amplifying when the ratings turned sour.

The carefully cultivated mask of “news” has slipped, leaving Fox distrusted on the one hand, disbelieved on the other, and increasingly dismissed all around.

Its troubles flow from the chaotic final months of 2020, when Fox was wedged between the hard fact that Trump had lost his reelection bid and its Trump-supporting audience’s demand to be told that those immutable facts were false. To weasel through, many of its presenters endorsed the lie of the stolen election.