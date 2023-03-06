On the last Friday evening of Sydney WorldPride 2023, a group of Christian men walked through Newtown chanting the Lord’s Prayer and the Hail Mary prayer.

Mostly dressed in black, some wearing balaclavas and hoods to cover their face, the group was accompanied by police through the usually LGBTQIA-friendly neighbourhood. Police walked alongside what they later called an “unauthorised protest”.

Footage of the group initially circulated on social media Friday night with warnings for those in the area.