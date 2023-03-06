If you want insight into how regulatory capture works in the gambling sector, look no further than the five-day extravaganza the industry is rolling out for global regulators in Sydney this week.
As former NSW gambling regulator turned industry advocate and conference organiser Paul Newson wrote on LinkedIn last week:
After navigating a challenging couple of years to get Regulating the Game up and running during the pandemic and ensure we delivered a unique and compelling event, we are thrilled to share that Regulating the Game 2023 Sydney is now fully booked!
