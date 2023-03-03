There’s a sign in Columbus, Ohio, mounted at the entrance to a car park, denoting where the first Wendy’s restaurant once stood. In 1969, in a city still full of diners, founder Dave Thomas created a version of the diner that emphasised standardised menus and cleanliness — a “family restaurant”. One cut above McDonald’s, it began the process of taking what Henry Ford had done — standardising the process of production — and applied it to the other end, running consumption on the factory system.

A half-century later, there are thousands of Wendy’s outlets across the US, one of dozens of major chains that majorly damaged the independent cafe and restaurant sector in the US. There was something deliciously postmodern about the utter absence of anything actual to mark the site of the chain’s founding. It would have been disappointing if anything real had survived. This transformation of low-budget dining out into, in many places, merely choosing between a franchise of one chain or another always struck me as one of the most depressing, self-defeating things about the US — a truly dystopian twist in the country’s development.

Wendy’s, with its neutral decor and utterly unremarkable food, burgers mainly, is the degree zero of what Americans unironically call “the restaurant experience”. Lacking the trash glamour of McDonald’s, the glutinous excess of the huge fatburgers of Carl’s Jr., or the weird 1970s persistence of a chain like Ruby Tuesday — leadlight lamps and brass rails on polished wood — Wendy’s ubiquity had a totalitarian air. Years earlier I had seen the surviving “milkbars”, not unpleasant standardised restaurants the Polish communist government had created during the Cold War. Wendy’s seemed a capitalist mirror to that minimal outfitting and offering.