NSW’s trade office in New York has spent more than $105,000 in taxpayer funds on events thrown by a Murdoch-linked non-profit in the past six months, Crikey can reveal.

Documents obtained from the US Justice Department show the trade office — where John Barilaro was once hired to be boss — spent the money on tickets for various events thrown by the American Australian Association.

The office also paid $14,000 for a “platinum” corporate membership with the organisation, which was founded by the late media mogul Keith Murdoch, father of News Corp executive chairman Rupert Murdoch, who is listed on the non-profit’s website as a patron.