News publishers across the country are calling for the news media bargaining code to be expanded to capture new and emerging platforms, as some publishers worry about the future of licensing revenue secured under the world-first agreements.

Executives are growing wary over a reluctance from Google and Meta to renegotiate their deals after they expire, and submissions made to Treasury’s one-year review of the news media bargaining code, made public earlier this week, revealed a growing appetite among news publishers for the code to extend to platforms like TikTok, Snapchat and Apple News.

Australia’s world-first news bargaining law was introduced to address the imbalance between media companies and digital platforms to ensure local news producers were being paid for their content distributed on third-party platforms.