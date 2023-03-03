News Corp has admitted it failed to detect hackers inside its computer systems for 23 months between 2020 to 2022. News Corp first disclosed the breach last year in its 01-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the December quarter and in a subsequent article in The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

In February 2022, News Corp said a third-party cloud service it used was the target of a “persistent cyberattack activity” a month earlier. Security firm Mandiant, which helped News Corp in investigating the intrusion, told the WSJ it believed the attack was conducted by a threat actor aligned with the Chinese government.

News Corp then went quiet. Analysts failed to follow up the report with questions at post-earnings release briefings, and as the company doesn’t allow media to participate in briefings, there was no chance for further questioning. But in late February this year, news emerged in the US of a letter sent to at least one affected employee concerning the hacking.