A NSW parliamentary inquiry has found that allegations of Liberal Party branch-stacking and “collusion with developers” at a Sydney council could amount to “serious corruption”.
The inquiry into the Hills Shire Council delivered its final report last night, hours before the current Parliament expired ahead of the March 25 state election.
The findings will be referred to the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC).
