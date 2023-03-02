Foreign Minister Penny Wong has swatted away questions about whether Australia will pressure India’s Hindu nationalist government to “take a stance” on press freedom after the government raided BBC offices and blocked a documentary critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday, Wong refused to address growing concerns among human rights organisations over reports of rising violence against minorities in India, and its move to ban a BBC documentary critical of Modi’s role in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The two-part documentary, titled India: The Modi Question, covered a newly obtained report from the British Foreign Office that claimed Modi was “directly responsible” for the “climate of impunity” that enabled the violence. It was banned across India after it went to air in January.