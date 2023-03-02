Rare Disease Day, which this year fell on February 28, is one of those rare days when I pause and reflect on the good fortune I’ve had in being treated by people without whom I probably would not be here.

I was born with hypoparathyroidism, a rare condition in which the parathyroid glands either work poorly or are non-existent. These glands are tiny and are situated on the thyroid gland, so conversations about hypopara, rare as it is, often involve needing to explain the “para” bit of the condition.

How the heck does one get diagnosed with hypopara as an infant?