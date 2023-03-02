Australia’s Network 10 has long been home to a revolving ownership of billionaires. Now the recently resolved succession of its billionaire family owners — America’s Redstones — suggests it won’t be long until we see new partners on the dancefloor.

Chatter about the network’s US owner, now branded Paramount Global, has resurfaced, pumped up by reports of its 2022 streaming losses coupled with the launch of Unscripted by New York Times authors James B Stewart and Rachel Abrams, which delves into the twists and turns of its succession saga.

The book is being promoted off the titillation and family drama circling late patriarch Sumner Redstone and the managing courtiers at his twin companies ViaCom and the CBS television network, with Stewart and Abrams touching the highlights in a podcast interview.