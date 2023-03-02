A former member of the state executive of the NSW Liberal Party is CEO of a property development company that is the subject of a major fraud investigation and an inquiry in the state’s Parliament.

Jeff Egan is the CEO of Toplace, owned by colourful property developer Jean Nassif who is currently residing in rural Lebanon.

On Tuesday, the NSW Organised Crime Squad raided the company’s offices and three other venues as part of the fraud investigation. The Sydney Morning Herald reported that police claim Nassif and his daughter Ashlyn secured approval for a $150 million credit application from Westpac by allegedly deceiving the bank with fraudulent pre-sales contracts.