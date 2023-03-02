Another day, another billionaire oligarch imposing himself on a previously diversely controlled public company.

This time it was Gold Coast-based pokies billionaire Bruce Mathieson, who revealed to the ASX yesterday that he had shelled out a lazy $141.7 million to snap up a 9.97% stake in Star Entertainment.

After much heavying by the press, corporate advisers and lenders, Star finally announced its $800 million emergency capital raising last Thursday. However, the company reportedly didn’t know Mathieson had put together a stealth 4% stake before the raising was launched. It’s unclear how he then got to 10%.