Documents have revealed India’s Modi government gave Adani Enterprises an exemption to mine in one of India’s most dense forests despite a Supreme Court ruling, dubbed “Coalgate”, that found such coal block allocations were “illegal”.

In the past decade, Adani has mined more than 80 million tonnes of coal from the block, an investigation from The Reporters’ Collective (TRC) and Al Jazeera has found — a lucrative revenue source for eponymous Gautam Adani as he rapidly scaled his business into a multi-industry empire.

The damning investigation intensifies the scrutiny of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adani’s close personal relationship amid the rise and reign of both powerful men in India — as well as the billionaire tycoon’s recent meteoric fall.