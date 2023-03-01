Think for a moment of a joyous fairground, of adrenaline, of high-speed rollercoasters and jubilant crowds in awe of an illuminating spectacle. Now imagine a carnival suffering from an abysmal reputation of malfunctioning rides with high staff turnover and a manager deluded on how to fix the mess.

This latter fairground symbolises UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s crisis-laden prime ministership, one of widespread strike action, a cost-of-living crisis, public spending cuts and rocketing inflation. All are symptoms of the intense furore surrounding Sunak’s circus.

His appointment in October signalled to the traditional Tory base that new beginnings were on the horizon, whereby the factionalism, incompetence and mishaps that sank his predecessors were things of the past. However, Sunak’s new Conservative Party government is struggling to get off the ground, mainly due to angst-ridden voters unable to make ends meet amid a soaring cost-of-living crisis.