It’s hardly news that inflation is proving sticky. And nor is it truly news the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has long been spinning a dangerous and deeply confused narrative about its war on inflation. The latter simply hasn’t received much in the way of focused attention.

Since May last year, the central bank has raised interest rates sharply and in quick succession, crushing thousands of low- and middle-income households and pushing many more struggling families and individuals to the brink.

The accepted wisdom is that this is not only an orthodox approach to inflation demanded by both the circumstances and the national interest, but one that, by design, unapologetically exacts a high human cost.