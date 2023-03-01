Four years ago, when Mary (not her real name) was 12, her foster family decided they didn’t want her to live with them any more.
She was put into residential care without being told why.
She smashed a pan in the street — an emotional outburst filled with fear and a longing for the only home she had known. Already out on bail, she was charged for wilful property damage and being armed in public so as to cause fear.
