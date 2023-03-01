Proving there’s more than one way to get your name out there before a parliamentary run, the protagonist in an odd little culture war episode from late last year is throwing their hat into the ring for the Liberals.

A tipster has pointed out that University of Sydney student Freya Leach is running in the seat of Balmain for the NSW election on March 25. Posters are up in the area, and she’s put together an Instagram in which she is perfecting the political skill of looking unnaturally happy to talk to people.

Photograph taken by tipster in Darling Street, Balmain (Image: Supplied)

In November, Leach wrote to Sydney Uni’s law school about a take-home exam that set up a hypothetical wherein a character with the name Freya kills a politically ambiguous victim in a hit-and-run, has unprotected sex while HIV-positive and ends up being pushed out a window.