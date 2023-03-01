The NSW government may have broken a US counterintelligence law by failing to register an employee as a foreign agent working for the its New York trade office.

Crikey can reveal an employee at the New York office — the same one that John Barilaro was initially hired to lead — worked for several months without having been registered under the US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

It is not suggested the employee did anything wrong. But the government may have failed in its obligation to register the employee as a foreign agent within 10 days of hiring them. US Justice Department documents show NSW did not register the employee, who started working on August 8 last year, until two weeks ago.