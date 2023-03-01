ABC staff say the next week will be crucial after the broadcaster’s media union members voted overwhelmingly to take protected action after management offered no meaningful improvement on pay and conditions.

On Tuesday, the results of the Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance (MEAA)’s protected action ballot, which asked ABC members to vote on nine protected action options, revealed near absolute support for a sweep of protected action options.

Each option, which included limitations on work for the web and broadcasting and even indefinite strike action, was supported by more than 90% of MEAA members.