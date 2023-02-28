The flooding catastrophe that struck NSW’s northern rivers area a year ago has so far cost taxpayers $4.6 billion in grants and recovery costs, Crikey can reveal.

Most of that — $4.2 billion — has been earmarked for infrastructure improvement projects and for rebuilding things like roads and schools. The remainder — $400 million — has been paid out in grants to individuals and businesses.

State taxpayers footed most of the bill, $2.8 billion, and Commonwealth tax money paid for the rest.