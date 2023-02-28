Over the weekend, Martyn Iles, erstwhile head of the Australian Christian Lobby (ACL), announced he’d been dismissed by the board.

“I hasten to add there is no question of misconduct,” he said. “Rather, the board has reviewed the ACL’s strategic direction and decided I am not the right person to lead the revised strategy, which focuses more primarily on political tactics, less on the gospel. Having heard this articulated, I absolutely agree … I have always been a preacher first, a politician second (or third)”.

We’re not so sure about that — the ACL certainly lived up to its “lobby” function in the years after Iles took over from Lyle Shelton. Crikey takes a look back at the successes and failures of Iles’ time in charge.