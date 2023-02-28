Quite possibly we’ll be able to date a new era in Australian politics from the time when Senator Lidia Thorpe lay down in front of a float at the 2023 Sydney Mardi Gras, and was yelled at by the crowd who cheered on the police trying to remove her.

The float that Thorpe lay in front of was initially said to be the Australian Federal Police (AFP) float, but was later reported to be a trans-support youth services float that was in front of the AFP one. Presumably the police float was the target and it wasn’t possible to get in front of it directly, or something. But the point was well made, and the conservative media helped. They were so keen to make it a confrontation between the cops and a radical Blak activist that they were happy to report that it was a cop shop on wheels.

That someone was booed by the Mardi Gras crowd for protesting; that it occurred in the first Mardi Gras to have a serving prime minister marching; that the people who then condemned Thorpe for her protest included Nationals Leader David Littleproud, just shows you, shows you, um, well, what? The event has so many angles that had it not occurred, politics tutors would have had to invent it as a teaching aid.