A finding by a NSW parliamentary inquiry criticising Premier Dominic Perrottet for inappropriately influencing the state government’s hunt for a UK trade commissioner was changed at the last minute to instead lay the blame squarely on former deputy premier John Barilaro.

Minutes from a committee meeting last Friday reveal the inner workings of the parliamentary committee as it finalised a report into the controversial hiring of UK agent-general Stephen Cartwright.

The minutes reveal the committee was going to make a finding that “the then treasurer Dominic Perrottet and former deputy premier John Barilaro inappropriately influenced the recruitment of the agent-general UK position”.