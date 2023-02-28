Western Australia police listed a “short pink skirt” and a “white T-shirt” among eight items to be searched for during the home raid of Western Australian artist and Disrupt Burrup Hub climate activist Joana Partyka.

“It’s hard to justify a warrant that reaches into a protester’s wardrobe and seeks to seize their personal effects,” Greens Senator David Shoebridge told Crikey. “I would hope if the police wanted to get one of my shirts, that we could have a civil exchange, and they wouldn’t need to bring six heavily armed police to seize a bit of my wardrobe.”

In a statement to Crikey, Western Australia Police Force confirmed that officers from the state security investigations group had conducted a search warrant “in relation to an ongoing investigation” at an address in Perth on Friday.