Aged care providers operating in Australia have been accused of “gaming” federal funding models by threatening to withhold wage increases for their staff, after the Fair Work Commission (FWC) ruled aged care workers should receive a 15% pay rise from July this year.

Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation federal secretary Annie Butler has called on the government to legislate a mechanism forcing providers to pass on the increase in full, after the union’s members reported pushback from a “majority” of providers.

“Unfortunately we are concerned that it’s going to be more along the lines of a majority rather than a minority who won’t pass them on because of the indications they made in the Fair Work Commission hearing on February 13,” Butler told Crikey.