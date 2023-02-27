The debate about tax rorts in superannuation has hurried quickly into the all-too-predictable shambolic farce about politics that stands in for debate over public policy in Australia.

It’s not what we need. We need more reporting that focuses on the things governments do (you know, the stuff that affects our lives) than on the theatrics of the political interplay between the parliamentary players.

As ever, it’s less the political parties dictating the news than the press gallery doing what it’s long done: mincing policy up into the trivia of politics and stuffing the trimmings into the sausage skins of their news reporting.