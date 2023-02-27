It’s a near unbreakable rule of life after political leadership, even if no one knows exactly why: much like the aftermath of a break-up, it’s apparently very important that we get a public display of just how well the departed leader is doing now, thanks very much.

As it was with Barack Obama and his Trump-era kite surfing, so it is with Scott Morrison’s Alan Partridge-like interview in this weekend’s Sunday Telegraph, the tone of which is set by its headline and opening salvo: