As voters continue to drift away from major parties, blooming like thousands of democratic flowers are numerous minor, micro and even nano political parties.

On March 25, NSW electors will confront another tablecloth-sized ballot paper featuring an exotic smorgasbord of single issues and pet peeves parading as social change.

But are these bonsai barnstormers barking up the right tree? Crikey takes a quick look under the hood at this year’s models and rates their chances.