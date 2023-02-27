If given the chance to retire, 62-year-old Julianne Lomas would devote her time to caring for her granddaughter, volunteering with community groups and addressing her health issues.

Instead the Gamilaraay woman was forced to return to work last year to support herself and her family. Despite juggling health problems after an accident in 2018 that affected her ability to work, Lomas is back working 25 hours a week at a furniture business.

Lomas accessed her superannuation early after that accident, but under current laws is not eligible for the age pension for another five years when she is 67. This is the same age for non-Indigenous Australians, despite Indigenous Australians having a significantly lower life expectancy, meaning on average they will receive the benefit for a shorter time.