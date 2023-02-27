Things were going so well for businessman Gautam Adani. In 2022, he briefly became the world’s second-wealthiest man. At the start of this year, India Today anointed him its newsmaker of the year with a fawning profile, calling him the “growth king”. In January, his conglomerate Adani Group was expected to make a follow-on public offering that would raise as much as US$2.4 billion. Adani — the man and the group — seemed invincible.

Adani remains the newsmaker of the year but for different reasons.

One week before the follow-on offering, New York-based investment firm Hindenburg Research published a report alleging that Adani Group had inflated its stock price and market valuation by “round tripping” — getting obscure companies reportedly linked to Adani and registered in a tax haven to invest in its stocks. The report said Adani was pulling the “largest con in corporate history”.