Electrify everything. That’s the call to arms from engineer Saul Griffith, subject of tonight’s Australian Story on the ABC and author of the next Quarterly Essay.

Griffith has built an international movement around a simple message: the best way to achieve our climate targets is to replace combustion-powered technologies with electric alternatives. We must simultaneously make our electricity supply clean and abundant, so we can hook all our new stuff up to it. And we’ll save a lot on bills in the process — $500 to $1900 each year, according to the Climate Council.

Research increasingly backs Griffith’s vision. Professor Andrew Blakers at the Australian National University Centre for Sustainable Energy Systems found Australia can get to 80% emissions reductions by 2035 (much more ambitious than our current target of 43% by 2030) by greening our electricity and electrifying transport and appliances, particularly heating.