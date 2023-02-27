Greens Senator David Shoebridge has called for Parliament to urgently review the widespread use of retail surveillance technology following a Crikey investigation.

Last week, Crikey reported on Auror, a little-known “crime intelligence” platform used in 40% of Australian stores, like Woolworths and Coles, that the company claims can be used to predict crime.

The software allows users to easily share information like incident reports, CCTV footage and licence plate numbers with other users and police.