It’s a crisis that defies the odds and has a peculiarly British dressing, reminding one of post-war rationing or petrol shortages of the 1970s. Nostalgia might be in vogue these days, but how retro can you make the humble tomato or captivating capsicum?

At a time when Brits normally turn their attention to the last rounds of the Premier League and the FA Cup, something is missing from the aisles and crispers of the country’s supermarkets and corner stores. Instead of a shortage of energy (especially gas), which many analysts forecast lasting until the end of winter, and a lack of jobs (ditto), it’s the core ingredients for a good salad are MIA.

It’s late winter in Britain and the economy is in a better place than previously thought, with lower debt thanks to an explosion in tax revenues following inflation and a strong jobs market. (Sound familiar, Treasurer Chalmers?) Activity across the economy is strengthening and energy prices have not taken as big a bite from incomes and the economy as predicted nine months ago.