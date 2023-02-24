What should we make of Seymour Hersh, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, marking the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with his Substack newsletter “How America took out the Nord Stream pipeline”? Truth-telling investigative reportage? Or simple disinformation?

It highlights the clash between new and old investigative journalism: the former being the ruggedly independent star reporter wearing out shoe leather chasing their own “Deep Throat” in the deep state; the latter comprising an eclectic mix of team collaborations, in-depth research and computer-assisted journalism, digging into oligarchs and mafia states and the big issues such as the climate crisis and rising authoritarianism.

The 85-year-old Hersh drives a breezy tick-tock-style certainty through the large gap in what we still don’t know about last September’s destruction of the Baltic Sea’s Nord Stream, built to pipe Russian gas into an eager German market.