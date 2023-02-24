The cosmetic nurse spotlighted in the Australian media to talk about crime in Alice Springs, despite living in Darwin, has admitted that she created social media accounts to leave false, negative reviews and filed a fake COVID-19 declaration about a work rival.

Rachel Louise Hale pled guilty to using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence and for making a false declaration in Darwin Local Court on Thursday.

Hale did not respond to a request for comment.