The NSW premier has defended his government’s record on ensuring fair and equal treatment of LGBTQIA+ people, while declining to back an apology to men who were punished for the historical crime of consensual gay sex.

On Thursday, two days after Crikey reported emails asking Dominic Perrottet about the issue had gone unanswered, his office sent a response with a statement from the premier.

“My government is committed to ensuring everyone is treated equally and fairly,” Perrottet said.