The average size of the penis has grown by a quarter in the past 30 years, according to a Stanford University study. The cause? Likely our heavily polluted environment and chemical-laden food, experts suggest, which is also driving the sperm count crisis gripping our species.

The study, published in the World Journal of Men’s Health, analysed data from 75 studies involving more than 55,761 men from 1992 to 2021 and found the erect penis length had gone “from an average of 4.8 inches to 6 inches over the past 29 years,” study author Michael Eisenberg said.

The result took him by surprise considering the “trends we’d seen in other measures of men’s reproductive health”, with Eisenberg adding that the short time span during which the length grew meant “something powerful is happening to our bodies”. And not in a good way.