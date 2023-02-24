Dominic Perrottet has done quite a job of reinventing himself since becoming NSW premier 18 months ago, with his wife and seven young children in tow.

Perrottet has been forced to perform several pirouettes in a bid to cling to power at the coming election. The moves have meant jettisoning the closest of old friends and even his own core beliefs.

Crikey has counted the ways in which new Dom has taken shape. It all raises the question: what does he really stand for?