Back in another time, in June 2018, when wages were barely moving and inflation was low, Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe mused in a speech that wage stagnation was eroding the nation’s “sense of shared prosperity” and made much-needed productivity-enhancing economic reforms “more difficult” to achieve.

He said the central bank expected wages growth to gather pace as unemployment fell. Unemployment did; wages didn’t. He nostalgically wished for a world where wage increases start with a three rather than a two: “This is not a call for a sudden jump in wages growth from current rates to three-point something. Rather, we will be better off if this increase takes place steadily over time as the economy improves.”

Now wages are rising with a three but inflation is nearly an eight, so real wage growth has collapsed. The Reserve Bank’s nine rate rises since May 2022 are seen as the culprit, along with the prediction from Lowe and the bank back in 2021 that interest rates would remain low until 2024 (at the 0.10% level that existed at the time).