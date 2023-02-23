The fact Australians find themselves in the throes of a record fall in real wages isn’t likely to ease fears at the Reserve Bank of a “wage-price spiral”, some economists have warned, as the bank faces accusations it has made life tougher for workers.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the wage price index increased by 0.8% through the last three months of 2022, below expectations but enough to bump the annual rate of wages growth to 3.3%. Economists’ median estimate had been 3.5%.

With inflation at 7.8%, the gap between wages and prices has widened to a gulf of 4.5%, resulting in a sharp fall in Australians’ real wages unseen since records began in 1998.